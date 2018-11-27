Zacks Investment Research Lowers KVH Industries (KVHI) to Sell

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital raised shares of KVH Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Felise Feingold sold 4,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $54,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,829.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 127,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

