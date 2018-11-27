Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. QCR reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of QCR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 23.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 50.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.