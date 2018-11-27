Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,904 shares of company stock valued at $836,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 48.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 780,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 117.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 459,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.25. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

