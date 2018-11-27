Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of MTOR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

