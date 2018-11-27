Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Corp (HSKA) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $99.52 on Friday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $757.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $662,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,511 shares of company stock worth $2,355,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heska by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

