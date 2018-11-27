Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

PUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $47,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $410,328. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $622.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

