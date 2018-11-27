Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $610,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $92,321.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,902,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 10,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,192. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

