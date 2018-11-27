Zacks: Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $3.17 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.09 million, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $12.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

CRBP stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

