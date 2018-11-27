Zacks: Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $3.17 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.09 million, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $12.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

CRBP stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply