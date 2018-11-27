Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

WMGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $604,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $456,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,392. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 308,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,263,000 after purchasing an additional 529,647 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

