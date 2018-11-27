Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,664,000 after buying an additional 56,258 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 109,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter.

JBT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.62. 73,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

