Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $510.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.80 million. Express posted sales of $498.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.37 million. Express had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 215.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Express by 54.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXPR opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. Express has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

