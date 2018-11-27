Yirendai Ltd – (YRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yirendai from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yirendai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Yirendai by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YRD opened at $16.11 on Friday. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.91.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Yirendai had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.