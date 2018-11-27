X-Coin (XCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $374.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. X-Coin has a market cap of $32,270.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

