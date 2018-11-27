Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Trading Up 6.9%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.20 and last traded at $111.52. Approximately 2,739,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,158,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 177.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

