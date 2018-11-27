Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Stake Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $385,933.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/wolverine-world-wide-inc-www-stake-lowered-by-goelzer-investment-management-inc.html.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.