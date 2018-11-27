Wolfe Research Reiterates “$147.00” Price Target for United Technologies (UTX)

Wolfe Research set a $147.00 target price on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.45.

NYSE UTX opened at $127.98 on Monday. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,179,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,751,597,000 after purchasing an additional 372,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,025,000 after purchasing an additional 649,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

