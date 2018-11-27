Wink Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Wink has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Wink has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $62.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wink

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

