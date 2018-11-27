Whirlpool (WHR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.43

News headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Whirlpool’s ranking:

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. MKM Partners set a $146.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

