Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.18 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $162.25 and a 12-month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.18 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/westpac-banking-corp-has-11-18-million-stake-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.