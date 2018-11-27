Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $100,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 875.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 93.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. 7,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

