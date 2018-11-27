Westpac Banking Corp Buys 48,077 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCP were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in HCP by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HCP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,371,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HCP by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HCP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCP. ValuEngine raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE HCP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,464. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

