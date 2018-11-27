Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after buying an additional 4,690,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,716,000 after buying an additional 1,942,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,493,000 after buying an additional 776,556 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 710,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,022,000 after buying an additional 690,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 824,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 647,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

WDC opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

