West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

