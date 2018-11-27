Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $28.88 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $28.88 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-28-88-million-position-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.