Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 66,536 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,597.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $146.24 and a 52 week high of $177.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-66536-shares-of-ishares-global-tech-etf-ixn.html.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.