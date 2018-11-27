Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,104 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the October 31st total of 34,119 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 154,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,998. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $8.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
