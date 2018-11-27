Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K&S (SDF)

K&S (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2018 – K&S was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – K&S was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/16/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – K&S was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – K&S was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – K&S was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – K&S was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – K&S was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – K&S was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – K&S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/28/2018 – K&S was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – K&S was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDF stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.03 ($17.47). 1,509,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S AG has a 12-month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

