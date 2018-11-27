Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF) recently:

11/22/2018 – Trican Well Service had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/19/2018 – Trican Well Service had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

11/9/2018 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2018 – Trican Well Service had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/9/2018 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

10/16/2018 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Trican Well Service Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

