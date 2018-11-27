Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KEYW (KEYW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KEYW (NASDAQ: KEYW) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2018 – KEYW had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They wrote, “We note the company had a net book-to-bill of less than 1.0x due to the de-booking of several contracts including the flight services program in the period.””

11/8/2018 – KEYW was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – KEYW was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – KEYW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

10/13/2018 – KEYW was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2018 – KEYW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KEYW Corporation with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence and national security agencies. Its solutions, services and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyberspace. The Company provides a full range of engineering services as well as fully integrated platforms that support the entire intelligence process. Its platform includes products that it manufactures, as well as hardware and software that the Company integrates using its engineering services. Its current customers include the National Security Agency (NSA), other intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense (including major agencies and branches within the Department of Defense) and other federal defense and law enforcement agencies. KEYW Corporation is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. “

10/1/2018 – KEYW is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KEYW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 454,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,546. KEYW Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get KEYW Holding Corp alerts:

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KEYW by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,769,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KEYW by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 614,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in KEYW by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 450,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KEYW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,795,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 388,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in KEYW by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.