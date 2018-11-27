WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,153 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.63% of WEC Energy Group worth $132,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,961. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-holdings-trimmed-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.