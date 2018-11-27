WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WBIY opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.05.

