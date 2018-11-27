Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $27.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,721,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,260,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,048.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/waverton-investment-management-ltd-has-27-33-million-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.