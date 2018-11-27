Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waters by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Leerink Swann cut Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

NYSE WAT opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

