Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Nevsun Resources (NSU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevsun Resources by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nevsun Resources in the second quarter valued at $237,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nevsun Resources in the second quarter valued at $699,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 2,628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 333,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSU remained flat at $$4.49 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,316. Nevsun Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nevsun Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevsun Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevsun Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nevsun Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

