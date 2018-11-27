Water Island Capital LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 729,200 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Pandora Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in P. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pandora Media by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,581 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $138,843,000 after buying an additional 5,829,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pandora Media by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,761 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 2,824,028 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pandora Media by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,123,275 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after buying an additional 2,123,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pandora Media by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,042,886 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 1,840,990 shares during the period.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 620,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,178.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S Aimee Lapic sold 96,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $857,772.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,711 shares of company stock worth $2,480,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pandora Media stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,573. Pandora Media Inc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.42.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on P. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. William Blair cut shares of Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/water-island-capital-llc-invests-6-94-million-in-pandora-media-inc-p.html.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.