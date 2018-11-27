Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,597,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 460,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 3,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,009,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 741,357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,506,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

GSAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,694. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

