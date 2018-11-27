Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Milacron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Milacron in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Milacron in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of MCRN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,446. Milacron Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $986.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.32%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $754,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,765 shares in the company, valued at $732,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

