Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 108,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. 2,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Esterline Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,045. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

