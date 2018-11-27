Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in First Financial Corp (THFF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

THFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576. The firm has a market cap of $567.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

