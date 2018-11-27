Walter S. Cronin Sells 6,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,089 shares in the company, valued at $689,111.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1,751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

