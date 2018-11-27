Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Raised by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,913 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

