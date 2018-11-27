Wafra Inc. Trims Holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 436,542 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned 0.21% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $108,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 435.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 563.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 252,132 shares during the period.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 59,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,086. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

