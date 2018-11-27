Wafra Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,018,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 20.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $606,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 357,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,641. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

