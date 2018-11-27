W3Coin (W3C) Reaches Market Capitalization of $701,003.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One W3Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. W3Coin has a total market capitalization of $701,003.00 and $299.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W3Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

W3Coin Profile

W3Coin’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 51,738,483,952 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial . The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

