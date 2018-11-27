Vulcan Minerals (VUL) Trading 10% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 25,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

