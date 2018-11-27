Vulcan Materials (VMC) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman J Thomas Hill purchased 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Nomura started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $125.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

