Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,530. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

