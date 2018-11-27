Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29,080.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,265. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $21.46.

