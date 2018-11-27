Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 82.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 99,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 511.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 3,016,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,146,696. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

WARNING: “Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/vontobel-swiss-wealth-advisors-ag-grows-holdings-in-newell-brands-inc-nwl.html.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.