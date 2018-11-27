Vocera Communications (VCRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.26

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 8584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,621.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 38,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,429 shares of company stock worth $2,645,996. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,805,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

